ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Warrants have been secured for the arrest of an Atlanta woman who is accused insurance fraud, Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday.
59-year-old Laverne Reese is wanted in connection with a Clayton County case.
“Reese is accused of attempting to illegally secure $25,444.80 in insurance funds for lost Gucci items,” said Commissioner King.
“She submitted the claim to Homesite Insurance, and after investigation, it was discovered that the items were canceled by Gucci for suspected fraud, and the claim was denied."
According to county investigators, her arrest warrant was issued by a Clayton County Judge on June 16.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.