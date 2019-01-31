Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The 2019 Atlanta Women in Sports Awards will take place Thursday night at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until around midnight.
Click here for more information!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
