ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Some of Atlanta's large-scale events could be in jeopardy depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Atlanta City Council voted Tuesday night to extend Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' executive order regarding no new permits to be issued during the current outbreak. The delays in permits may impact some of the city's most beloved events including things like Atlanta Pride, Dragon Con parades, the Dogwood festival and Music Midtown.
The ordinance states in part, "It is the desire of the Atlanta City Council that the moratorium on the acceptance of permits in accordance herewith shall remain in effect until such time as the Mayor shall issue an executive order in accordance with Section 2-182 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances referencing the authority given pursuant to this Ordinance, and declaring that in accordance with the latest scientific and medical expert information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings may occur in accordance with permits issued by the City of Atlanta in accordance with Chapter 142 and Chapter 10 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances."
While the events are not cancelled, the permit applications will not be issued while the moratorium is in effect. Per city ordinances, the special events permits will resume based on scientific, medical information and guidelines as the pandemic is monitored.
As for what will happen to some of the city's favorite events, many organizers may have to wait until dates get closer to see if conditions change so that the permits may resume.
To read the legislation, click here.
