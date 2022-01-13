ATLANTA (CBS46) — Zoo Atlanta has announced that its second-oldest gorilla, Choomba, has died.
Choomba, a 59-year-old female western lowland gorilla, was also the fourth oldest gorilla in the world.
The zoo had been monitoring Choomba closely in recent days following a marked decline in her physical condition due to advanced arthritis and other age-related complications. The zoo decided to euthanize her because of her poor prognosis and concern for her comfort and quality of life.
Choomba was one of the founding members of the gorilla population at Zoo Atlanta. She arrived in the 1980s when the Ford African Rain Forest opened.
Longtime Atlantans will remember her as the mother of Kudzoo, the first offspring of the legendary late Willie B. The matriarch of four generations of gorillas, Choomba was the mother of Machi, Kudzoo, and Sukari, as well as the grandmother of Willie B., Jr., Merry Leigh, Anaka, and Mijadala, all of whom live at Zoo Atlanta. In addition to these individuals, her descendants include grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild living at accredited zoos around the U.S.
Gorillas are considered geriatric after the age of about 40. In recent years, Choomba had been living in a senior social group with Ozzie, who at age 61 is the world’s oldest living male gorilla; daughter Machi, 45; and female Kuchi, 37.
Twenty-four gorillas have been born at Zoo Atlanta. Research by Zoo Atlanta staff has influenced industry-wide improvements in the care of gorillas in zoos, as well as enhanced understanding of gorilla biology, with more than 100 published papers on maternal care, reproduction, social behavior and cognition.
Zoo Atlanta supports the AZA Gorilla SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program, which focuses expertise within accredited zoos
A necropsy, or the non-human equivalent of an autopsy, will be performed through the Zoo’s partnership with the University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Preliminary results should be available in several weeks.
