ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A biotech engineer with symptoms of coronavirus woke from a fever dream. The vivid memory sent Jack Karavich to design a new protective mask for front line coronavirus workers. UV light kills germs and bacteria, a rechargeable battery lasts for an 8 hour work shift, and it completely covers the wearer's eyes, nose and mouth.
It began with a simple snorkel mask and breathing tube. The pieces Jack assembled reminded him of a scene in the movie Apollo 13, where astronauts lives were saved by creative use of the materials on hand.
Thus, the mask's name: The Apollo. Three dimensional printers near Georgia Tech took the plans and started refining the Apollo. Jason Daenzer at 3D PrintingTech modulated the breathing tube attachment, making minute changes for weight and angle. Josh Stover fed design changes into the 3D printer using high-density plastic.
The resulting masks are changing minute by minute as the partners coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration. A non-profit organization holds the patents, to protect the Apollo from threats of profiteering.
Jack Karavich is confident the speed with which they are working is matched by government approvers, all trying to catch up to the speed of the killing virus.
