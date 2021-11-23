ATLANTA (CBS46) — People lined up at a gas station in Riverdale to take advantage of fuel under $3 a gallon, the best price within 15 minutes of downtown Atlanta.
“It’s expensive,” said a mother getting gas.
Some places in midtown are charging a whisker under $4 a gallon.
Gas prices got you down? you're not the only one. Some #gas stations in midtown #Atlanta are charging $4 a gallon. President Biden today authorizing the largest ever release of reserve barrels to help people at the pump. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vYtAfgoydf— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 23, 2021
AAA reports that number is just shy of the average in California.
The national average currently sits at $3.40, $1.30 more than a year ago when oil prices and production were down, due to less people on the road because of the pandemic.
“Gas prices were what $2 last year, it didn’t tip over $2. So, not only do we have high gas prices is soaring, everything, it’s ridiculous,” the mother said.
A Cars.com survey showed that 84% of Thanksgiving travelers plan to drive.
President Biden addressed the gas issue on Tuesday.
“Oil producing countries and large companies have not ramped up the supply of oil quickly enough to meet the demand,” President Biden said.
And further announcing a plan to help with gas price relief.
“The largest ever release from the US strategic petroleum reserve to help with the supply we need.”
50 million barrels will become available from the US reserve.
Some at the pumps in here thankful.
“If he’s able to do that than that’s really great,” said a father pumping gas.
While others were still skeptical.
“It sounds real good but I don’t see it changing even with 50 barrels or whatever it is. I just think it’s going to keep sky rocketing,” the mother said.
It’ll take some time to see the impact of those 50 million barrels in the mean time you can start saving on your gas expenses by downloading and paying for your gas through the various gas station apps, saving around 5c or more.
