ATLANTA (CBS46) — For the second time in as many weeks, Atlanta’s E911 Center is on life support.
A power outage on Monday caused commanders to move operations to Fulton County’s emergency call center.
Gina Pagnotta is president of the Professional Association of City Employees and represents many of the 911 dispatchers who she said are fed up.
“Poor leadership. That’s all I can say, I’ve been saying it,” Pagnotta said. “We need to have a serious conversation with City Council, the city administration, the who and what and where is going to fix this problem.”
RELATED: Water leak causes outages at Atlanta 911 Center
Two weeks ago, the city’s E911 center experienced a similar power outage and failure of their back-up generators.
“We experienced a water leak which unfortunately which was able to get to many of the electrical circuits within the building that we’re housed in,” Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said on November 8, 2021.
As for the outage this week, Atlanta Police said the backup battery system allowed them to stay operational during the transition to Fulton County.
“They did not have an adequate system. It broke down,” Pagnotta said.
Still, Pagnotta said many of the call takers told her there were emergency calls over the past two weeks that were not answered.
“This is a life and death situation for our citizens. Our dispatchers and call takers were tremendously upset because they felt this was not being handled appropriately,” Pagnotta said.
When asked what caused this week's outage, Atlanta Police did not respond to our inquiry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.