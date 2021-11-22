ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta's 911 center is having power issues again.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the E911 Communications center experienced a power outage on Monday afternoon causing commanders to move operations to Fulton County's center.
Their backup system allowed them to remain operational during the transition.
They are working to restore power as soon as possible and address any issues they fined.
A water leak reportedly caused a power outage on Nov. 8.
Although APD said they were able to shift operations to a backup center, others told CBS46 a different story.
The president of the Professional Association of City Employees said many emergency calls were not answered.
