ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you are traveling through Atlanta this weekend, you might notice the canopy covering Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is lit bright red.
Atlanta's Airport extended greetings and a warm welcome to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated as they celebrate 108 years of service, scholarship, sisterhood and social action at their 55th National Convention from Nov. 20 - 22.
Thursday morning, the airport tweeted several pictures of their decorative additions, one featuring DST member and Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
In addition to the canopy, a welcome sign has been added to both ends of the airport, as well as other DST decorations.
The canopies are illuminated in red until Friday to mark the Delta Sigma Theta sorority conference.
On Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, they will be illuminated pink, light blue and white for transgender awareness week and Remembrance Day.
On Nov. 21 through the 23, they will be illuminated back to the red for Delta Sigma Theta.
For more information on Delta Sigma Theta or their National Convention, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.