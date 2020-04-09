ATLANTA (CBS46) – City leaders are struggling with what to do about a growing number of homeless people seeking shelter at Atlanta’s airport during the coronavirus epidemic.
Several homeless shelters have closed because of issues addressing social distancing guidelines. That has left the homeless community with fewer options of where to go to charge their phones and sleep. City leaders say they’re seeing twice the number of homeless people than usual sleeping in public areas of the airport, and there's little airport workers can do about it.
Late Wednesday night, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she signed an executive order allowing the city to match private donations to provide more shelter options for the homeless.
The city also is trying to procure masks that workers can hand out to homeless people.
As for those who are showing symptoms, the Georgia Department of Health is now leasing a hotel as a place where the homeless will be able to isolate and quarantine if needed. City leaders did not disclose the location of the hotel or when it would open.
