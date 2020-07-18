ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Like many others, Jill Savitt needed a moment to reflect on the life of Congressman John Lewis.
"Today is just an incredibly sad day in the history of our country because John Lewis is one of the great Americans. He believed in the power of this country to be a force for good.. to be about democracy and human rights and equality and dignity for all.”
6 years ago, she and the hundreds in attendance witnessed history, as John Lewis and several other leaders conceived Atlanta's Civil Rights Museum.
There, visitors can live through a unique line of civil rights exhibitions, where there are several displays of his dynamic role in the civil rights movement,
Including the landmark "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama in 1965.
“It’s important to hear from him because he embodies the values that he talks about. And it’s incredible because he went out there and got beaten and harassed for these values and then went on to become a legislator.”
Savitt said she hopes Lewis’ legacy continues to flourish within the museum, and his message of peace, equality and unity lives on forever.
“We know that discrimination is still all around us in our country and yet this new generation has risen up through non violence and taken thee techniques of John Lewis and so many others and they let him know, just as they let the whole country know, we are going to carry this on."
While you may not be able to visit Atlanta's Civil Rights Museum at the moment due to COVID-19, you can click here to learn about Congressman Lewis and each civil rights exhibit.
