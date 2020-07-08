ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- High school seniors attending Atlanta Public Schools received some discouraging news regarding 2020 graduation ceremonies.
In-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 were initially scheduled for the week of July 20; however, as of July 8, the school district announced the decision to postpone the ceremonies for now.
According to officials, the decision was made in alignment with the current public health status of Fulton County and Georgia, where the recent spread of coronavirus has risen substantially in the last few weeks.
Atlanta Public Schools administrators released the following statement regarding the postponement:
In an abundance of caution, APS administrators decided against bringing graduates, their families, and District employees together for large, in-person events at this time. However, the District is committed to rescheduling graduations for a later date when the community health picture improves.
