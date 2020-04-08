ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a big white building at 10th and Peachtree in midtown Atlanta, hundreds of employees are working to help bring stability to the economy of Georgia and several other southeast states.
In a CBS46 exclusive, Mike Dunston spoke with the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta about advice for small business owners and Metro-Atlanta households.
Dr. Raphael Bostic knows the deadly pandemic is putting budgets on life-support.
“We are in a tough time and there’s a lot of volatility in the marketplace and we’re just trying to navigate it, manage it,” he said.
One way his agency is doing that is by making sure Georgia's ATMs are stocked.
“Every dollar that goes into the public starts at a federal reserve facility so I’ve got folks in our building right here working around the clock to make sure there’s enough cash,”said Bostic.
They’re also helping the federal government with direct deposits of those stimulus checks.
“We are working hard to make sure we have all the account numbers that we need to have so that that money gets to every household, every family as quickly as possible,” he said.
If you're laid off the economist says, apply for unemployment, but don’t bury your head in the sand when it comes to bills.
“ Just about everybody I’ve talked to have said look we’re willing to work with people, if we know they have problems. So, don’t sit at home quiet feeling that you have to take this on by yourself."
Here's his advice for shuttered small business owners and the paycheck protection program:
“ I was talking to a lender today he said they got 38,000 applications in three days. So, the lines are going to be full and it’s really important that you remain persistent and be patient and hopefully we can get that money to you as soon as possible.”
Dr. Bostic says if you can swing it, you might want to think about re-financing loans because “credit is cheap right now.”
