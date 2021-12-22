ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A CSX intermodal terminal in southeast Atlanta is playing a part in helping to unclog the Port of Savannah.
Hulsey Yard is one of four "pop-up ports" the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is using to store cargo. The others are in Savannah, Statesboro and Murray County. The goal is get goods closer to their final destination and free up space at the Port of Savannah, which has been dealing with a backlog of cargo containers.
"We think these things can be replicated across the nation," GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch told CBS News. "I see some of them becoming permanent yards where it's actually going to help our business."
According to GPA, the pop up locations will also reduce truck traffic. It said the new new Atlanta yard will avoid more than 500 roundtrip truck miles per box, with anticipated volumes of 1,200 containers a month.
"It's that kind of problem-solving that I think is going to help us deal with these short term issues, even while we're making big investments for the long run," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said the Biden administration is studying whether the pop-up locations can help in other locations nationwide.
"I think it’s a great idea, I do. If we can help out, why not?" said Anthony Ricciardi, who lives in the Reynoldstown neighborhood near Hulsey yard.
While some neighbors would like to see the property developed into something else, they agree using it this way right now is one way to serve the public.
Nearby resident Susan Handler said, "I’m not adverse it to temporarily being that because the country needs that.”
The following is a statement from CSX:
CSX is employing our assets to create additional storage and terminal capacity in Georgia to help free up valuable dock space and reduce congestion at the Port of Savannah. This allows shippers to move goods in and out of the terminal faster while delivering products closer to the markets that use them. Hulsey yard, is approximately 70 acres and has been an intermodal terminal since 1988 and a rail yard prior to that. Atlanta Hulsey is part of the most environmentally responsible way to move goods Georgians rely on by ground. We look to continue to leverage existing infrastructure to provide solutions to alleviate nationwide supply chain challenges, on an ongoing and long term basis. CSX remains committed to working responsibly with our neighbors in the surrounding community as we continue to meet increasing customer demands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.