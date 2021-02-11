Thursday morning Microsoft unveiled plans they believe will make Atlanta one of the largest hubs for Microsoft in the United States. The multi-million-dollar expansion project will bring thousands of jobs to the area.
“We’re investing in Atlanta, we’re growing in Georgia,” said Microsoft President, Brad Smith.
In a livestream conversation with Georgia and Microsoft leaders, Smith announced that the tech giant is embarking on a big construction project.
“By the end of this year, the end of 2021, our construction project in Atlantic Yards will be completed, that means we’ll have room for 2500 employees,” Smith added.
On top of that, Microsoft is adding two regional data centers, one in Douglasville and one in East Point and 90 acres of land it recently bought at the Quarry Yards on the Westside.
“We’ll dedicate 25% of these 90 acres, not to office buildings filled by people of Microsoft, but really to the community,” Smith said.
The company plans on recruiting students from Georgia Tech. As well as Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, and Spelman, three historically black colleges and universities.
“I know there will be synergy with Atlanta University Center, with our students here, there will be job training, there will be opportunities for our communities to live, work, and play in this area that so many generations have called home,” said Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“The opportunity that this campus is going to provide, not only in the next couple years, but just over the next decade, is something that will long outlive my tenure and the Mayor’s as well,” added Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp.
Microsoft also said in addition to setting aside a quarter of the development for affordable housing, they’re encouraging private developers to add a pharmacy, grocery store, and bank branch to the Grove Park neighborhood.
