ATLANTA (CBS46) — Mayor-elect Andre Dickens has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
Dickens made the announcement on Twitter and is asking everyone to be "smart" about their holiday plans, get tested, get vaccinated and wear masks.
Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test. I am feeling well and have mild symptoms. Please be smart about your holiday plans. Get tested. Wear masks. And get vaccinated. I’ll be back out in the city as soon as I can. Stay safe this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/SClRYb3pBl— Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) December 20, 2021
Dickens says he will be back out in the city as soon as he can.
