ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta's mayoral runoff election is fast approaching and voters are gearing up to once again cast their ballot. On Nov. 30, Atlanta will elect its 61st mayor. Here's what you need to know before then.
WHO IS IN THE RUNOFF ELECTION?
Current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is not seeking another term and will be leaving office at the beginning of 2022. Taking her place will either be City Council President Felicia Moore or City Councilmember Andre Dickens. The two candidates will be the only ones to appear on the ballot.
WHAT IS A RUNOFF ELECTION?
Runoff elections are held when no candidate wins the required majority of votes, or 50%. Of the 14 candidates who ran for mayor, Felicia Moore received approximately 40% of the votes and Andre Dickens received about 23%. The rest of the votes went to the other candidates.
HOW DO I VOTE?
You can either vote by absentee ballot, by mail, in-person early or in-person on election day (Nov. 30). To vote, you will need the following:
- Be registered to vote. You can check your registration status here.
- Be 18-years-old or older at the time of the runoff election.
- Have a government-issued photo ID (driver's license, state ID, passport, etc.)
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a legal resident of Atlanta.
- Ensure you are not currently service a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
- Ensure you have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
DO I NEED ANOTHER ABSENTEE BALLOT?
Yes, if you are voting by absentee ballot, you will need to request a new one for it to count in the runoff election. Absentee ballots for voters who have already submitted their application should arrive in the mail prior to Nov. 30. The last day to submit an absentee ballot application for the runoff is Nov. 19. To request an absentee ballot, click here.
CAN I STILL REGISTER TO VOTE?
No, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 30 runoff election is Oct. 4. You can only vote in the runoff if you are already registered to vote.
WHERE TO VOTE
Voting in-person on election day
- Plan to be at your designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.
- Locate your polling place by clicking here and entering your information.
- Bring a government-issued photo ID.
- If you cannot show proper ID, plan to vote on a provisional ballot.
- Avoid clothes that shows support for a political candidate, shows the name of the candidate or bears a slogan/saying that promotes your candidate. Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling location, to include attire.
Voting in person before election day
- Early voting can be done at any time before Nov. 2.
- Fill-out your ballot and drop it off at a verified drop box.
- Or locate your assigned early polling location by clicking here.
Voting by mail
- Request an absentee ballot here. You can submit the application via mail, e-mail or fax.
- Your absentee ballot should come with a return address. Mail your completed ballot to the designated address listed.
Please note: All absentee ballots must arrive at your county's election office by 7 p.m. on Election Da (Nov. 30).
For more information on voting, click here.
