ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- On Monday, the City of Atlanta fully launched its small learning pods program at 16 local parks and recreation centers across the city.
The launch stemmed from concerns when city leaders found that some children had not attended school at all since March, but were instead going to city playgrounds every day to play.
Inside the CT Martin recreation center in Adamsville, the front lobby is partially dedicated to program registration and sign-in for the learning pods. Everyone must complete a health questionnaire, a temperature check, and is offered a mask and PPE.
The students come in from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Parents must bring ID as well as the student's class schedule. There is one adult per five students. They are supervised and given resources to learn virtually along with free breakfast and lunch. The goal is to provide an environment for students from families that may struggle to provide internet or digital resources for virtual learning.
The students are positioned at least six-feet apart in the classrooms. They are also given stamps on their hands during bathroom breaks to ensure proper hand-washing. If the ink is still present that indicates they didn’t wash their hands long enough.
Mayor Bottoms spoke about what led to the move in a press conference last week.
"It was simply heartbreaking to hear LaShondra share that there are children who we’ve identified who have not been in school since March, school-aged children, who are essentially playing on our playgrounds everyday with no access to remote learning. We’ve already been able to take in some of these children and make sure they are logged in and getting the support that they need in small learning pods," Mayor Bottoms said.
Parents can call 404-546-6813 for registration information.
The learning pod program is closed on Fridays for deep cleaning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.