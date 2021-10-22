ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Kyle Pease Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports, recently participated in the 125th Boston Marathon.
The foundation had three push-assist teams at the event, including:
Brothers Kyle and Brent Pease who made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii – the second due to finish behind Rick and Dick Hoyt.
Bentley-Grace Hicks and running partner Chris Nasser who attempted to break the Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest wheelchair assisted marathon finish
Lizzy Kirksey and Betsy Magato who first qualified for the event in 2018 were excited to finally run in the iconic marathon this year
The Kyle Pease Foundation has supported 140 athletes across more than 2,000 finish lines in the last 10 years and has raised more than $4.3 million to further its mission.
Founders Brent and Kyle Pease made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018 and they participated in the Boston Marathon for the first time this year.
“It is a dream come true to participate in the Boston Marathon after waiting for more than two years for the event to take place due to the pandemic,” shares Kyle Pease, founder and chief inspirational officer for The Foundation.
