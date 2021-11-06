COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The crowds gathered once again at The Battery Saturday, but this time it wasn't for baseball.
The annual, 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' was held in person for the first time in two years and it brought thousands together.
It was hosted and emceed by CBS46's Karyn Greer.
"We're about 30,000 away from our $578,000 goal," Executive Director of the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Linda Davidson, told us Saturday morning.
Lori James, President of the 'James M. Dixon Foundation' which is named after her father who passed away from Alzheimer's, says Saturday's turnout was incredible to see. "That makes me feel so excited because of the number of people who are diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's or related dementia and the number of people who are non diagnosed. The need is so big."
Also there honoring her father was Krystal Tomlin. Her father, George Tomlin, is currently battling the disease. "Gentle soul, worked two jobs all of his life and then all of a sudden Alzheimer's kicks in so it definitely, like I said it's a horrible disease and I just wanted to come out and support the cause."
The even had more than 1,800 participants and 278 teams. One was a group of family and friends who went by the team name, "A Mother's Lost Eyes."
"My mother, Mamie Brazil, she is a light of our lives. She dealt with Alzheimer's for ten years. We lost her in 2016," said Sheila Hannon. "Alzheimer's association we thank you for making awareness and we continue to fight and pray for a cure."
Visit this link to donate: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/GA-Georgia?fr_id=14393&pg=entry
