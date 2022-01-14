ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlantic Station says it is enacting a stricter curfew in response to the rise in crime citywide.
Atlantic Stations says a 3 p.m. curfew will be strictly enforced for all youth under 18 who are not accompanied by a parent or guardian and no more than four youths all allowed per parent or guardian.
Addition, no individuals under 21 will be permitted on property after 9 p.m.
Atlantic Station says it has a state-of-the-art security program, which includes a 24/7 security team and more than 500 surveillance camera on the property.
There have been two shootings in the area in the last couple of months.
On Jan. 9, an "innocent bystander" was shot after two groups got into a fight and one person pulled out a gun.
In December, a Georgia State University police officer who was working an off-duty job on 17th Street shot a teenager who fired a gun at other teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.