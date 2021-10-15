ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlantic Station is celebrating its "Sweet Sixteen" and it wants you to join in on the fun. The mixed-use destination is ringing in the special milestone with the first-ever Atlantic Station Restaurant Week.
From Oct. 18 through Oct. 23, diners will have the opportunity to experience some of Atlanta’s best culinary offerings at exceptional prices, with prix fixe menus, exclusive deals and more.
Participating restaurants include Allora, Atlantic Grill, Bantam + Biddy, BGR, HOBNOB, NaanStop, Poke Bar, The Pig & The Pearl, and Toscano Ristorante Italiano.
Special offers include a three-course meal for $25 per person with a choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert at HOBNOB; a three-course meal and glass of wine for $30 from Toscano; and a Surf and Turf Southern-Style platter with smoked brisket, lobster mac and cheese, collard greens and a strawberry cupcake with cream cheese icing for $35 from The Pig & The Pearl. Additional specials from the participating restaurants can be found on Atlantic Station’s website. https://atlanticstation.com/event/restaurant-week/
Guests who show receipts from at least two Atlantic Station retailers or restaurants between Oct. 18-23 can redeem for a free “Fork it. Let’s go out to eat!” embroidered denim apron at Concierge near Atlantic Green, while supplies last. During Restaurant Week, Atlantic Station retailers and services, such as Atlanta Dermatology & Aesthetics, atl kula, Athleta, Bodied by Patrice, charming charlie, Dillard’s, fab’rik, Great American Cookies, H&M and Tony’s Barber Studio, are also offering special deals if guests show a receipt from a participating restaurant. A full list of discounts offered can be found here. https://atlanticstation.com/event/restaurant-week/
