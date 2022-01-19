ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlantic Station will be honoring Chinese New Year with several community experiences. This year is the Year of the Tiger.
Beginning in late January, the property will feature a Lunar New Year-themed decor, including a magnificent red dragon and lantern shows. Experiences include a traditional lion dance and a scavenger hunt for gift cards, chocolate coins and more.
At the top of each hour from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28 through Feb. 28, a 90-foot-dragon with more than 25,000 lights will pop out of a cloud of fog in the plaza to surprise guests. Also at the top of each hour, over 450 red lanterns will illuminate the park for a special lantern show. Atlantic Station will be donating $1 per lantern to Stop AAPI Hate as part of Atlantic Station Gives Back initiative.
The scavenger hunt will take place Feb. 1-8. Clues will be posted on Instagram.
The traditional lion dace will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. The lion dance is a meaningful ritual in Chinese tradition and it is believed to bring good luck and happiness in the new year and drive away evil spirits.
To honor the Year of the Tiger, there will also be a grandiose tiger costume character interacting with the audience, bringing good luck to all.
OTHER LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS
The Children's Museum of Atlanta will host a special story time with Grace Lin and a performance and dance lesson by the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company on Jan. 30.
If you would like to submit information about a special event for the Chinese New Year, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
