ATLANTA (CBS46) — AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announced Wednesday, the popular concert series ATLive will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this November.
The multi-day music event is set for Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6. Tickets for both nights will go on-sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
“We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists,” said Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment.
Friday's line-up features performances from artists George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith. On Saturday, fans can gather to see bands Metallica, Cage The Elephant, and Greta Van Fleet.
In its inaugural year before the pandemic, the concert sold out both nights and brought together more than 90,000 fans for a country artist line-up.
This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Metallica's All Within My Hands nonprofit to provide housing for wounded veterans and feed the hungry.
More information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.