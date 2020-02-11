ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Please don't shoot me... I really didn't want to die behind my car," said a 27-year-old female rideshare driver who was carjacked and had her life threatened by passengers.
That rideshare driver still too shocked to show her face on-camera after a simple pick-up turned into a fight for her life.
"It was my first ride and my only ride that night,” said the victim. “I ended up pulling into a dark neighborhood, it was a female and two males. Before I could even make it out of their neighborhood the male in the front seat snatched me up and had me in a head lock, and they were asking for my keys and my money. The female took my phone, they kicked me out my car, they was threatening to shoot me, it was a lot, I was just scared."
Is the risk worth the reward? Multiple violent attacks on rideshare driver's in #Atlanta in less than a week. Details @cbs46 #uber #lyft #gigeconomy #tech #crime pic.twitter.com/bmNAJYaHvb— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 12, 2020
The violent carjacking happened on February 4 in South West Atlanta.
"I don't know, I think people think we're just easy targets. Ok this person just driving around in their car all day, they probably got money on them, they don't do nothing but sit around all day, that's an easy target," she explained.
Only days earlier, another violent carjacking involving a ridshare driver and gun wielding thieves in Lithonia. Police said even the driver's shoes were stolen.
And in West Midtown on January 29, police said a driver was assaulted after refusing to take a mother with two young kids who didn't provide baby seats.
Rideshare driver's now have a lot more to fear than other vehicles on the road.
"A lot of carjackings have been happening and people have been getting shot and killed over their cars, so I thank God every day."
A study in 2018 by MIT found that on average rideshare drivers made $3.37 an hour, much lower than most state minimum wages. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 27-year-old victim as she hasn’t been able to work since the violent attack.
Both Uber and Lyft pointed out to new safety measures for rideshare drivers in their apps to contact 911 in an emergency. The victim CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke to said she feels in a volatile situation that option is not easy to access in the ride share apps.
A Lyft spokesperson sent a statement reading:
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and there is no place for violence of any kind in the Lyft community. Riders or drivers found in violation of this policy face a permanent ban from the platform."
