COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia Tech student tragically passed on Saturday while attempting to swim across the Chattahoochee River on September 21.
Witnesses told Cobb County Police they saw 19-year-old James Strock go under water while attempting to make it across the river. He never resurfaced.
The County Underwater Search and Recovery Team located Strock's body the following day at 12:49 p.m.
John M. Stein, Georgia Tech Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, sent the following letter to students, faculty, and staff:
"I want to bring you an update to last night’s message. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that James Strock, a second-year student in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, passed away after a swimming accident yesterday.
James, who was originally from Uganda, moved to the United States at age 16. He worked hard to adapt and excelled academically, according to his parents. James was a computer engineering major and an active member of our campus community. He was an avid user of the Campus Recreational Center and attended campus ministry. He completed a co-op program with DataPath in Lawrenceville this past summer.
On behalf of Georgia Tech, we offer our deepest condolences to James’ family and friends during this difficult time. I have been in constant contact with his family and will continue to be there to support them.
This is a tragic loss, and I urge you take advantage of the counseling services that are available on campus. Grief counseling is available through the Counseling Center (counseling.gatech.edu) in the Student Services (Flag) Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week and after-hours by calling 404-894-2575. Staff and faculty may find support through the Employee Assistance Program at hwb.gatech.edu/eap."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.