Atlanta Police have arrested one person for his alleged involvement in a car jacking that lead to a shooting.

Around 4:45 p.m. police were called to the 2700 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. Police say a male suspect attempted to take off with a running vehicle but was involved in a minor accident. At that time the vehicle owner confronted the suspect, which lead to an altercation and several shots being fired.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be the gunman. He remained at the scene when police arrived, and was subsequently arrested.

No one was injured during the shooting. The suspect sustained a laceration on the head, but no other injuries were reported.     

The investigation is ongoing.

