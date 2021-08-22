JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46)-- Johns Creek Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy at St. Ives Country Club.
A police spokesperson said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, the victim said a heavyset, white man wearing a blue ball cap drove up to him in a black sedan and told him to get in his car.
The preliminary investigation revealed the boy was able to run away and tell an adult. Police tell us the child is safe.
Officials said they increased patrol near the area, and investigators are working to locate any video from the scene.
Police said there is no other known information about the person or the car at this time.
Johns Creek Police Department took to their Facebook page to spread awareness about stranger safety and shared a video by Julie Clark, the creator of Baby Einstein, and John Clark from America's Most Wanted. The video is intended for children four and up.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bucki at ryan.bucki@johnscreekga.gov.
