DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in an attempted robbery at a bank in Douglasville.
Amos Entrekin, 74, was withdrawing money from an ATM machine at the Regions Bank when he fell victim to an attempted robbery.
Police say Entrekin’s grandchildren were in the car at the time of the incident. Once inside his vehicle, Entrekin was approached by the armed robber. When the suspect demanded money that’s when Entrkin drove off.
According police, a social media post reported that gunshots were fired during the incident, but police say that was not true.
Officials describe the suspect to be a black male and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, tan pants and a ski mask.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call 911.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
