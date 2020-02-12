ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority public art program is calling for artists to design artwork for Airport Station.
The public art program, Artbound, is encouraging local, national and international artists to apply to design a large piece to be installed on the concourse level across from the fare gates at Airport Station.
The art installation is a part of a renovation on the concourse level and boarding platform area. This process includes replacing the floor, wall and ceiling finishes along with a newly-designed ride-share store.
Artists must have a strong portfolio and work primarily in two-dimensional space. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Mar. 2. For more information or to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.