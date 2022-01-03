LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gardeners rejoice! Now through March 4, the UGA Extension in Gwinnett County is hosting their annual plant sale fundraiser.
The sale features nearly 22 types of fruit plants and 17 types of ornamental plants known to thrive in Georgia soil. Among the variety of plants being offered are Fuji apple, Dwarf pomegranate, Tallulah Sunrise, Japanese Holly fern, and many more.
“Each year, we offer a fantastic variety of locally grown fruiting plants; flowering plants that add a splash of color or fragrance to your yard; plants perfect for pollinators; and Georgia natives,” said Mary Black, Division Director of UGA Extension Gwinnett. “Availability changes every year, so be ready to shop.”
Proceeds from the sale will benefit 4-H youth development program and Master Gardener projects across the county.
Organizers say pre-ordered plants can be picked up March 17 from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
For more information about placing orders for the plant sale fundraiser, visit here.
