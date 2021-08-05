ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Child Who Found His Way, a non-profit organization, will host part one of its 6th annual Back to School Drive Saturday.
While the drive is the first of its kind, Hug Life Cares has contributed to the educational system by hosting traditional back-to-school drives for the last 8 years.
The interactive back to school will include nutritious food for purchase options, Birria Tacos and BBQ style food.
Also included is Harbody Driqq’s Raffle Bootcamp (participants purchase a $10 participation fee in which they are entered into a $250 raffle), vendor pop-up shop and live music by Lil Uzi Vertz official DJ, DJ PForReal.
Proceeds from items purchased at the event will go towards sponsoring teachers’ classrooms for the year.
Hug Life Cares and God Is Dope also have created a collaborative t-shirt in which all proceeds will go to sponsor a classroom. Sponsors also include Rappers KCamp, Westside Gunn, NFL athlete – Justin Hardy, Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Lou Williams of the Atlanta Hawks.
Event Schedule:
- Location: God Is Dope Facility - 787 Windsor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- 10am: Event Begins
- 11am – 12pm: Hardbody By Driqq Bootcamp
- 2pm: Event Ends
To offer a monetary donation for Hug Life Cares x God Is Dope Sponsor A Classroom – Interactive Back to School Drive click here.
