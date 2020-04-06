ROME, Ga. (CBS46) Rome City Schools is advising parents of students kindergarten through second grade that they must come to the school Monday to pick up supply packets.
The pick-ups will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
For grades 3rd through 12th, students should continue online learning. Also, meal distributions will resume as scheduled at each school.
Food can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.