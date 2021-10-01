ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After years of bringing the worlds’ top pizzerias to the city of Boston, the nation’s biggest pizza event is heading south to Atlanta.
The Atlanta Pizza Festival will take place on Oct. 2 from noon until 6 p.m. in the Pinnacle Parking lot at Atlantic Station.
The family-friendly festival will showcase some of Atlanta’s best pizza as well as pizzerias from all over the nation.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy local music, live entertainment and beverages.
The festival will offer a variety of pizza styles in addition to including gluten-free options for attendees with dietary restrictions. Each chef attending will be cooking throughout the day in a beautiful hand-crafted Neapolitan style oven made by Marra Forni.
“After experiencing the thriving and diverse community that make up the city of Atlanta, we knew we wanted to bring an event that would engage anyone and everyone,” said Giancarlo Natale, co-director of the Atlanta Pizza Festival. “Our goal is to bring the Atlanta community a fully immersive experience through delicious pizza, local entertainment and interactive activities.”
General admission tickets are available for $15 with slices sold separately at each booth.
The VIP tickets are available for $35, which provides guests with UNLIMITED samples of delicious pizza and entry an hour early to the festival.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
