ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A supply chain crisis is forcing shoppers to buy their holiday gifts earlier than usual.
The holiday season is still a few months out, but Lydia Clark is already buying gifts for her three kids.
“We get started on Christmas shopping early so we’re not so overwhelmed before Christmas,” she said.
While Clark is simply being proactive, there are several reasons you may want to consider shopping earlier this year. Shipping container shortages and congestion at ports is causing major delays.
“It’s kind of a nightmare,” said Carly McGinnis, head of sales, production and logistics at Exploding Kittens, a company that makes family-friendly card games.
“Logistics has been a disaster,” she continued.
McGinnis said they’ve been placing orders four months earlier than normal to get ahead of the supply chain crisis.
“We’re seeing weeks-long delays. There are ports closed. The port in China, which is the main shipping hub for the south, has been closed. It’s re-opened now but it’s operating at 20 percent capacity. So, all of our containers have been delayed.”
And it’s not just port closures and restrictions causing backlog.
“The container shortages, raw materials shortages…”
Holiday gifts may not be on your radar right now but perhaps you’ve noticed other items taking longer than usual to arrive.
“We are new homeowners so there’s been huge delays on lumber, concrete things like that,” said Clark.
An already-disrupted global supply chain was made worse overseas by the massive Ever Given ship, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week.
The National Retail Federation recently sent a letter to the White House, calling on officials to address disruptions.
“If you can’t get the product when you need it, you could potentially not have it on store shelves,” said Jon Gold, Vice President of Supply Chain and Customs.
Gold said talks with the administration are ongoing, though a solution won’t be here in time for the holidays.
“Typically, the peak shipping season is August, September, October, when the bulk of those products come in,” he explained. “But because of the ongoing congestion issues, a lot of those orders and timeframes are being moved up to now.”
“Companies are frontloading,” said Chip White, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech.
White suspects the disruption will carry on at least until the end of the year.
He said the current disruption reveals just how delicate the global supply chain is and how much of our inventory depends on China.
“If you shorten your supply chains by putting production in Mexico, you’d be surprised how much you would save by shortening your supply chains and how much better control you have over them.”
