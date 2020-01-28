ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Several T-Mobile users have taken to social media, saying they're having trouble with the network.
The outage-reporting website Down Detector shows a spike in complaints Tuesday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. The complaints begin to shoot up as the morning progresses.
Most of the reported locations are Atlanta, New York City, Washington, Tampa, Miami, Chicago, Orlando and Philadelphia.
Most of the reported problems include mobile internet service.
No word on when service will be restored.
Metro by T mobile service is completely down. The recording said for the next 2 hours. I had been trying to work for 90 min so this is a 5 hour outage. I am going back to TracFone TODAY.— eileen flynn (@eflynn06) January 28, 2020
@TMobile care to comment on the current, widespread 4G LTE outage? Some of us require this service to make a living...— James Richardson (@tokenwizard1) January 28, 2020
Alright, so there is a super outage of T-Mobile as service providers like metro by TMobile, Google fi, and T-Mobile itself is out across the entire country. Someone really dropped the ball on this one, but until then I'm not going to have any cell data. This should be fun.— PFS (@P_F_SMusic) January 28, 2020
