ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A non-profit group is offering a cash prize of $2,000 to the Georgia teenager who submits the winning idea for a 30-second TV ad on the dangers of speeding.
The National Road Safety Foundation is sponsoring the challenge for teenagers across Georgia, asking them to send their ideas for the public service announcement.
The winner will have the opportunity to work with an Emmy-winning television director to produce the PSA at his or her school. The ad will then air on more than 160 television stations nationwide.
The deadline for the contest is January 25.
