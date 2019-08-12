SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sandy Springs Police arrested a man they said was part of a road rage incident that eventually ended with one person dead.
Police arrested Bryan Keith Schmitt, 47, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of Hamid Jahangard, 60.
According to Sandy Springs Police, Schmitt and Jahangard were involved in a road rage incident on River Valley Road. Police said Schmitt's vehicle hit Jahangard causing him to fall and hit his head.
Jahnagard was taken to a nearby hospital, but died on August 2 as a result of the injuries he suffered.
Sandy Springs Police said Schmitt was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail. SSPD told CBS46 Schmitt is an attorney in the area.
