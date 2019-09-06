ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A resident at the Allen Hills Apartments on Martin Luther King Drive SW sent CBS46 several pictures and videos of her deteriorating apartment begging for help.
She says her ceiling caved in and injured her, and the tiles in her tub fell off while her baby was taking a bath. She sent videos of water leaking into her dishes from under her sink. She also told CBS46 she was afraid she’d face eviction if she spoke out on camera
Attorney Antavius Weems is suing the apartment management, Preservation Partners. He says some of his plaintiffs are being punished for complaining.
“Some of the ones that are really vocal have actually experienced some retaliation,” Weems told CBS46. “We've had two of our clients that have been evicted. The excuse that was given is that one of them had a service animal that was in her apartment and that they used that as a reason to evict her. She has had the service animal for years. But, they've used this as an opportunity to retaliate against these plaintiffs these people whom they've already victimized,” Weems continued.
He says he will be asking the courts for an emergency hearing.
“This is quintessential retaliation,” Weems said. “It is so bad that we are considering filing an amended motion to the court and we are asking the court to hopefully give us a hearing within the next week to address some of these issues.”
When CBS46 visited the complex Friday, there were signs of progress including several storage pods and landscapers on the property for renovations.
Preservation Partners says they've spent millions to clean up a mess they inherited when they took over the property.
Richard Robbins, an attorney for the property says many of the issues mentioned in the lawsuit have been corrected. He also stated that more than 90% of the occupants are not complaining.
“Lawsuits like this only discourage affordable housing companies from coming to Atlanta and spending tens of millions of dollars in renovating horribly run-down properties,” Robbins said. “We are not aware of this lawyer taking any action against the previous owner who had left the complex in terrible disrepair. We intend to defend against the lawsuit with extreme vigor. And our client categorically denies any allegation that it has retaliated against any tenant as a result of any complaint or filing of a lawsuit. Nor will it do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.