CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he should get his job back.
Hill's attorney, Matthew Tucker, sent a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp saying the time frame for Hill's suspension should be over according to state law.
Back in June, a three person panel voted unanimously to strip Hill of his power as he awaits trial on charges that he violated the civil rights of jail inmates in Clayton County.
The longtime sheriff faces federal charges which accuse him of putting detainees in restraint chairs for hours, causing injuries. The review panel cited how the chairs were used, in its decision to suspend Hill.
In the letter to to governor, Hill's attorney says Georgia law states "if a public official is suspended from office under the provisions of this Code section (O.C.G.A § 45-5-6) is not first tried at the next regular or special term following the indictment, the suspension shall be terminated and the public official shall be reinstated to office.”
The attorney argues that because Hill was suspended on June 2, his suspension should have ended on Sept. 2, and should have been reinstated the following day.
Hill's attorney goes on to say the "continuation of this suspension is not supported by law" and has now "expired in excess of 27 days." Tucker says the only statutory remedy is to reinstate the sheriff immediately.
CBS46 is reaching out to Gov. Kemp's office for a response on this issue and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.
