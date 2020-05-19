ATLANTA (CBS46) - William “Roddie” Bryan has admitted he is the man who followed Gregory and Travis McMichael as they gunned down Ahmaud Arbery. Bryan recorded it on his cell phone.
Tuesday, his attorney Kevin Gough says Bryan is in hiding and facing threats. Gough begged the Arbery legal team to stop mentioning Bryan as part of Arbery’s murder.
“We were not the first people to accuse Roddie of being involved. That was the McMichaels,” said attorney L. Chris Stewart. "They said Roddie blocked him off. They said he took part in this chase. We did not attack him or accuse him of anything. His conspirators did,” Stewart exclaimed.
Bryan's attorney says that Bryan has taken a polygraph test that’s been sent to the GBI. He claims it proves he was unarmed the day of the shooting.
“William “Roddie” Bryan did not have any conversation with either Gregory or Travis McMichael prior to the shooting. Nor did he with anyone else that day, prior to the shooting, about criminal activity in the neighborhood,” Gough said in a statement to CBS46.
“Roddie Bryan is not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting.Mr. Bryan has committed no crime, and bears no criminal responsibility in the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” Gough wrote.
“The attempt to reverse roles and make himself the victim is offensive to this family,” said attorney Lee Merritt. "Ahmaud’s mother called me enraged about his comments because of his actions,” Merritt added.
The Atlanta NAACP helped launch the initial investigation into Arbery’s death along with the Brunswick NAACP branch. Tuesday, leaders with the Atlanta brand called for an investigation into alleged history of inequality and racial bias in the criminal justice system in the Glynn and Waycross Georgia circuits.
“We have seen that even with video capturing the prosecution of killers is not a guarantee in America where the victim is African American,” said Atlanta branch president Richard Rose.
Attorneys Lee Merritt and Chris Stewart name Bryan as a participant in the shooting on February 23rd, they have told CBS46 they want Bryan charged as an accessory.
