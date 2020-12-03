Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood is shockingly encouraging a Republican-strong crowd not to vote in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs.
Wood says voters should force Georgia lawmakers to overhaul its procedures, and to stop using Dominion voting machines. He also suggested Governor Brian Kemp call a special session of the state legislature to investigate election fraud, and for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to put pressure on him.
"We are not going to allow ourselves to go back into the polling booth. Do you hear me Governor Kemp? Are you hiding? Do you hear the people Raffensperger?," said Wood.
A stop the steal rally surrounded the Georgia State Capitol for most of Thursday.
On social media, Wood doubled-down on his call to boycott voting in the runoffs, tweeting, "voting in a known fraudulent election is the equivalent of not voting at all if the opponent has rigged the election. The fix is in. Face it. Demand [Gov. Kemp] order special session of GA legislature."
As of recently, Kemp seems to be the popular person on social media. President Donald Trump once again sent out a tweet demanding Kemp push the signature verification issue.
He also mentioned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
"The 'republican' governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and the Secretary of State, must immediately allow a signature verification match on the presidential election. If that happens, we quickly and easily win the state and importantly, pave the way for a big David and Kelly win!," tweeted Trump.
And from Raffensperger's office, election official Gabriel Sterling jumped into the mix.
“I mean, it’s Looney Tunes. The president’s literally coming to Georgia to campaign for the same two senators, that his two former lawyers who are filing lawsuits to contest the election, with the same claims that the president made in his very long 46-minute video yesterday that have already been debunked. I’m speechless," said Sterling.
