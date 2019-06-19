ATLANTA (CBS46) – The investigation into a nearly year-old murder in Cherokee County came to a head Tuesday night in Tulahoma, Tennessee when authorities arrested 59-year-old Melody Farris.
The case started in 2018 when human remains were found behind a home on Purcell Lane in Cherokee. Authorities were able to identify the remains as 58-year-old Gary Farris. The victim owned the home he was found behind on July 5.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab analyzed evidence found at the scene and an autopsy showed Gary Farris died of a gunshot wound. Police said Melody Farris shot and killed her husband in their home and then tried to dispose of the body and evidence by burning it.
Farris is in the Coffee County Adult Detention center in Tennessee and is being held without bond. She faces charges including: murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing the death of another.
