On the eve of Thanksgiving, U.S. Attorney L. Lin Wood filed an emergency motion in Georgia's 11th Circuit court of appeals, requesting a review of the election process ahead of the January Senate runoffs.
In the filing, Wood alleges the state's election process was flawed and deviated away from the Constitution; all the while arguing that Georgia's election process may be riddled with doubt and public ridicule given the outcome of the the presidential election.
The suit states, "Appellant further submits that the procedures enacted by the Secretary of State and the State Board of Elections relate to the enormous quantity of mail-in-ballots cast in Georgia pursuant to the unlawful “Consent Decree, ”which precludes ascertainment of these ballots’ compliance with the detailed requirements for demonstrating the authenticity of such votes and the eligibility of those purportedly casting such ballots to vote in Georgia."
Wood is requesting the claims be heard before Dec. 14, the safe harbor date in which Georgia is required to certify the presidential election results. His hope is that "defective" mail ballots will be thrown out of the final count for president, as well as not be used when republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue head to their respective runoffs Jan. 5.
Read the full suit below:
