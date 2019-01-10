ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Singer R. Kelly dismissed the accusations against him while celebrating his birthday in Chicago last night.
But the CBS46 Bulldog learning exclusively, the Cook County State Attorney was on the phone to Atlanta, and Thursday, reached out to accusers and alleged victims, assigning them to a team of special victims unit investigators. That, according to the attorney for a family involved who was on the call.
The SVU probe centers around the singer's alleged behavior in Chicago, and while living at a Johns Creek home.
The Fulton County D.A is also making calls, but has refused to comment.
We also learned some neighbors of R. Kelly in Johns Creek are some of those calling in to tip lines with what they say they know.
That information is being passed along to prosecutors as well.
R. Kelly's attorney told The Bulldog yesterday, the probes are 'disgusting' and the singer had no further comment.
He has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged with a crime.
