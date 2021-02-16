Attorneys, families involved in 2 excessive force cases meet with Fulton County DA

The attorneys for the families involved in two Atlanta excessive force cases now want a special prosecutor appointed by the Attorney General.
One of the cases involves Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim, both college students pulled out of their car and tased during summer protests.
The other case is the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer.
On Tuesday, the attorneys working the cases met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Willis recently asked Attorney General Chris Carr that her office not prosecute the cases because of conflicts of interest, but the Attorney General denied the request.
"It's so hard to just get justice for victims when no one wants to decide what is going to happen," said Chris Stewart, who is representing Brooks' widow and Pilgrim.
Stewart said it was a good meeting, during which Willis apologized for not personally informing the families of the recusal request.
Messiah Young's father, Charles Young, said he accepts the apology, but the families want a resolution so they can move on.
"She {Willis} said 'hey I'm a parent', well be a parent," Young said. "Be a parent, take off all the political stuff and just be a parent."
CBS46's Jasmina Alston reached out to the District Attorney's office for a comment on the Tuesday meeting, but has not heard back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.