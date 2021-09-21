ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Gas Light released air and natural gas this morning at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex, which was the site of a suspected gas leak explosion earlier this month.
The DeKalb County Fire Marshal directed AGL to release the gas as part of their investigation into the explosion on Sept. 12. The work will not restore service to the apartment complex.
Residents of the Dunwoody complex were told after the explosion that they need to vacate their homes by Oct. 31 and its currently unknown if they will be allowed to return.
Residents of the apartment complex say they complained several times to management over the last few months about the smell of gas.
When residents’ attorneys learned late Monday that heavy equipment had arrived on site at Arrive Perimeter Apartments, they scrambled to file an injunction to make sure the building wasn’t demolished before they could preserve any evidence.
“The property owners’ lawyers are very well aware of our involvement and our request that they preserve the premises so that a fair and impartial inspection can be done,” said attorney Madeleine Simmons.
An emergency injunction was filed Tuesday morning, however, upon arrival, it was discovered that the DeKalb Fire Marshal had planned to have Atlanta Gas Light purge the gas lines so that investigators could perform a thorough inspection of the building.
The purge was completed and AGL workers have since left the scene. Fire marshal inspectors told attorneys they found what they needed and that they did not need to demolish anything to do so. A report regarding these findings is expected to be released soon.
“Luckily we just found out that DeKalb Fire Department completed the work they needed to and don’t need to take the building down yet,” said attorney Chris Stewart.
The attorneys hope the injunction keeps the demolition equipment parked for now.
“We do know that there’s a restoration company here on site now,” said attorney Dylan Bess, “so we’re working hard to make sure that the property owner -- now that DeKalb County’s done -- we want to make sure the property owner has no plans to move forward with demolition.”
