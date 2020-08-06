ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Attorneys for fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe have responded to a motion requesting the court revoke bond for the man charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks.

A Georgia prosecutor requested Rolfe's bond be revoked after learning the former officer traveled to Florida for vacation on August 3. Rolfe is charged with felony murder among other charges stemming from the fatal June 12 shooting of Brooks.

He was granted a $500,000 bond in July.

This week, Fulton County DA Paul Howard argued, "The Bond Order ... expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court."

However, a response filed Thursday in the Fulton County Superior Court on behalf of Rolfe reads in part:

"The State never requested that Garrett Rolfe be placed on house arrest/home confinement; nor did the State request that Mr. Rolfe be prohibited from travelling out of state. Instead, when asking this Court to impose conditions of bond, the State asked that Mr. Rolfe be subject to a curfew, which the Court Ordered and which Mr. Rolfe has not violated. Now, instead of requesting that Mr. Rolfe’s bond be modified to include additional conditions of bond, they are asking this Court to revoke his bond. Because Mr. Rolfe did not violate the conditions of his bond, this Court should not revoke his bond."

Attorneys Noah H. Pines and Bill Thomas also argue the State did not ask the court to place Rolfe on house arrest or home confinement, nor did the pronouncement of the bond conditions state he was prohibited from travel.

Furthermore, the DA's Office confirmed Rolfe's attorneys notified them of the vacation on August 3. However, the company tracking Rolfe's ankle monitor shows he began traveling on August 2 at 6:58 a.m. to visit his grandparents.

Conditions of Rolfe's bond state, “6:00 PM to 6:00 AM curfew other than medical, legal or work.”

"Despite there being no prohibition on Mr. Rolfe travelling out of state, on August 3, 2020, as a courtesy to the District Attorney’s Office, we notified Mr. Rucker and Ms. Griffin via email that Mr. Rolfe travelled to Florida 4. Neither Mr. Rucker nor Ms. Griffin responded to the email," said the accused killer's attorney in their response to the motion.

The attorneys add that they reached out to Cynthia Nwokocha, Chief Investigator for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the Cobb County Police Department and other involved parties regarding the trip; however neither received detailing any issues with their client's out-of-state travel.