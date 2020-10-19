ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Attorneys for the family of Secoriea Turner intend to sue the City of Atlanta if city leaders don’t take partial responsibility for the 8-year-old’s death. Secoriea Turner was shot and killed near the former Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police in July.
Attorneys are asking for a total of 17 million dollars. They’re giving city leaders 30 days to respond.
“If the city doesn’t do right by this family within the next 30 days, we intend to let a court decide,” said attorney Harold Spence of the Bozeman Davis Law Firm.
On July 4th, Turner was riding in a car with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, when they exited the interstate onto University Avenue. Police said when they tried to go around makeshift barricades put up by armed protestors, they were shot at and Turner was killed.
“There were people who were coming out there, who saw this as an opportunity to be armed and to be lawless and they were allowed to do so by the city of Atlanta,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.
At the time Turner was shot, the city was at the height of civil unrest.
‘We have learned and obtained information that there were memos sent to the police department not to provide police services in that area,” said attorney Shawn Williams.
The City of Atlanta, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Atlanta City Council Member Joyce Sheperd are all named in the notice. Attorneys believe they allowed the armed men to man the area without consequences.
“Joyce Sheperd, the council woman, met with members out there, talked to them, came back to the mayor and specifically said she needed more time to try to negotiate with them.”
A spokesperson with APD told CBS46 that they don’t comment on pending litigation. A spokesperson with the City of Atlanta only said they haven’t been served with a lawsuit.
