ATLANTA (CBS46) S. Lee Merritt and L. Chris Stewart, attorneys for the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, discussed at the NAACP press conference in Atlanta Tuesday morning the possibility of charges being brought against William Bryan, the man who videotaped the incident in February.
During the press conference, S. Lee Merritt first thanked the NAACP for their involvement in the case and continued fight for justice, even before a videotape of the incident surfaced. "Thank you very much. It means the world to this family," said Merritt.
"This is not constrained to the events of February 23," Merritt continued. "It was not only about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, but the legal apparatus in south Georgia. They responded like his life didn't matter. Yesterday, one of the attorneys for one of the suspects in this case, William Bryan, stood in front of the national media and he tried to make his client the victim."
During the conference, L. Chris Stewart also speculated Bryan's involvement. "We are not the first people to accused 'Roddie' of being involved," said Stewart. That was the McMichaels. In the police report, they said 'Roddie' blocked him off. They said he took part in this chase. We didn't attack him or accuse him of anything. His co-conspirators did."
At one point during the press conference, Attorney Gerald A. Griggs stated "Georgia has a history of racial violence. A history of police violence and there are now certain names that Ahmaud Arbery has joined the (list) of names to people who have fallen victim. Now, Brunswick is the focal point where change has to happen in Georgia and the world."
On the "Tamron Hall Show" Monday night, S. Lee Merritt questioned how Bryan could be so intimately involved without having any kind of emotional response to what was taking place, insinuating he may have known what was about to happen.
"According to his attorney, he (Bryan) was home one minute and within minutes, he's behind Ahmaud Arbery, with his cell phone, recording his ambush," Merritt said during the show. "His response to the very loud and violent shotgun shots, repeatedly, and someone being murdered in front of him was silence. He just kept recording. You didn't hear him gasp, he didn't cut off the camera. He didn't intervene. We believe that's because he knew what was about to happen. And he played a role in it (the incident)."
Meanwhile, Kevin Gough, attorney for William Bryan, held a press conference Monday night to update the media on the case during which he stated that his client was not a suspect in the case and has been cleared.
Gough stated that Bryan is "not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting" and that Bryan "bears no criminal responsibility in the death of Arbery." He also says that Bryan has voluntarily submitted to a polygraph examination and results "have been shared with the GBI."
Gough says the results of the polygraph examination confirm that Bryan was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that Bryan "did not have a conversation with either Gregory or Travis McMichael" on the day Arbery was murdered.
